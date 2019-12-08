Buffalo Soldiers bring gifts and holiday cheer to Tri-Tower residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Buffalo Soldiers Springfield chapter held a secret Santa Christmas party on Saturday.

It was for the elderly at the Tri-Towers public housing project.

It’s become a longstanding tradition for this social service motorcycle riding club to provide dinner, along with Christmas gifts for those living at Tri-Towers.

Tri-Towers resident Marilyn Hallas told 22News the senior residents at Tri-Towers were grateful for the wonderful gifts.

“Wonderful, wonderful, a lot of them have grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Hallas. “They can’t get out to buy them. We have the gifts here for them.”

The Buffalo Soldiers Springfield chapter President, Richard Gardner told 22News that giving back to the community is in their mission statement.

“Me and my team, the rest of the buffalo soldiers do this, it’s over 14 years, our mission statement is to give back to the community,” said Gardner.

Throughout the year, the Buffalo soldiers remain committed to events that benefit families.

The toys distributed this weekend to these public housing tenants will be put in the hands of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.