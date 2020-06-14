Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Clubs come together for “Ride for Justice” in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club hosted a “Ride for Justice” across the country on Sunday.

“We just want to be in support of the changes that need to be made to bring equality. Racial equality, racial equality, economic equality,” Springfield Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club president, Richard Gardner told 22News.

They say hundreds of bikers across the country will ride to remember and honor victims of injustice. The Boston and Hartford chapters joined the Springfield chapter on their justice ride.

The club’s national president, Nathan Mack, called on other motorcycle clubs to join them in their ride as well.

“When we all get together it’s like a big family. It’s like a family instead of a motorcycle club,” Boston Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club president, Dana Smith told 22News.

The Buffalo Soldiers are a motorcycle club started in 1999 by a retired police officer to honor the legacy of African-American soldiers.

“We just want to be a part if somehow, someway to show that we as an organization is also in support of the protesters, of what’s going on and hopefully we come to a reconciliation amongst all people,” Hartford Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club president, Don Jones told 22News.

The Buffalo Soldiers have over 122 chapters throughout the country and focus largely on giving back to the youth in their communities.

“When we explain to them that we’re police officers, doctors, lawyers, retired generals, and so the best part that I love is when they can see we can ride, have fun, and still be professional,” Gardner said.

The ride ended at Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ where the club members had a discussion about change with Bishop Talbert Swan of the Greater Springfield NAACP and local politicians.