PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force will be hosting a free build-a-scarecrow event on Saturday.

The Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force promotes education and awareness in the community while they empower, educate, and provide resources to those who have been affected by domestic violence and or intimate partner violence in Palmer or those who have found safety in Palmer, according to the Town of Palmer.

This event is part of the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Forces Town-wide scarecrow contest, according to the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force. There will be a first, second, and third place winner, and the winners will be chosen by votes on their Facebook page.

Anyone that is interested in entering the contest may create a scarecrow of their own or attend the event on Saturday. Once your scarecrow is finished, entrants should take a picture and email it to PalmerDVTF@gmail.com with your name, address, and phone number so they can contact you if you win.

Photos may be sent in by email until November 1 at 12:00 p.m. All of the photos received will be posted on their Facebook Page on November 5, when the voting begins, and the three photos with the most likes at 12:00 p.m. on November 19 will be the winners.

The free build-a-scarecrow event will have all the materials needed, and you do not need to attend this event to enter the contest, and you do not need to enter the contest to go to the event, according to MyMonson. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Palmer Public Library.