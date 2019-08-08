Building evacuated after natural gas leak in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A natural gas leak in the Brookline Avenue area caused an evacuation early Thursday afternoon. 

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander, Captain Brian Tetreault, told 22News fire crews were called to 39 Brookline Avenue for a natural gas leak in the front lawn shortly after 12:30 p.m. 

According to Captain Tetreault, the gas leak occurred when a resident was digging and ruptured a low-pressure natural gas line. The building was evacuated as a precaution. 

Columbia Gas crews were called in to fix the leak. 

