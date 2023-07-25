HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library hosted its Buildwave Workshop to teach students about STEM.

Buildwave Workshop teaches children from Kindergarten to 5th grade about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics while also giving them a chance to build items using Legos, PlusPlus and other materials. With these materials, the children made dinosaurs, gardens and bikes.

Crystal Wong from Buildwave says this workshop allows children to use their creativity skills, “The little bit of time they have with each of these different boxes, they get to really think of something and really let their imagination go wild and they get to feel proud with what they have.”

Buildwave ran the workshop like a game show, where the children were given a set of time for two to four minutes to make their masterpieces. There were also animations and music that guided the students through the different building waves.