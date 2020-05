WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile bull was loose on the Route 5 ramp to I-91 North in West Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, around 12 p.m. police received a 911 call from a man who was carrying a cow in his truck and realized it was missing.

West Springfield Animal Control and Environmental Police were called to assist. The cow was removed and the area was cleared around 1 p.m.

** Video courtesy of Carley Censabella**