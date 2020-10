CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Water service will be shut off today on Burnett Road in Chicopee.

Chicopee’s Water Department will be shutting down the water main at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The shutoff is expected to last until around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

This will affect the Pride Gas Station, Westfield Bank, 455 Burnett Road, 390 Burnett Road, and all adjacent buildings.