Investigators called to Brimfield house fire, one person taken to hospital

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a serious fire at a single-family home on Oakwood Road in Brimfield Wednesday.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

State Fire Marshal’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth confirmed with 22News that they have been called to assist with determining how the fire at 35 Oakwood Rd. started.

Mieth said the Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting Brimfield police and fire with the investigation. No word on any road closures in the area at this time.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more.