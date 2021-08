MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Palmer Road in Monson closed Monday evening after a car caught on fire.

The Monson Police Department announced road closures on the bridge on Palmer Road near Bethany Road shortly after 6 p.m. to allow crews to extinguish the car fire. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes while crews worked.

No injuries were reported, and the road has since been reopened.