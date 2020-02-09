Burning shed extends, causes damage to nearby home on Starling Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to quickly control and extinguish a shed fire on Starling Road in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Captain Brian Tetreault, commander of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, told 22News crews were called to 195 Starling Road to find a burning shed with the fire extending to a nearby home just before 3 a.m.

Residents from both houses were able to exit safely with no injuries reported. Springfield firefighters quickly put the fire out upon arrival. It caused about $15,000 in damages to the property the fire started and $25,000 in damages to the neighboring house.

The Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be improper disposal of ashes from a wood stove.