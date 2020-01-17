Burst pipe at Springfield apartment building brings other tenant issues to light

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A burst pipe at 15 Girard Street in Springfield has forced as many as 200 people from their homes due to water damage over the weekend.

It was a tense moment aa representatives from the city met with residents to address their concerns as they continue to live in hotels. Tensions were high on Thursday night as residents met with officials working to repair the damage to 80 units by a burst water heater.

The apartment management company has provided hotel rooms and nightly meals for those residents and is working to repair the building. Residents are thankful for the accommodations, but say it isn’t enough. They want to go home.

“First day we got put in they said for one day, then one day went to a couple of days then it was Friday, maybe Tuesday, and now we don’t know when we’re going back,” said Brianna Amidon, a resident of the building. “It is tough to have kids in a hotel for a long period of time.”

While repair crews work to recover the 80 water-damaged units, the flooding incident has dredged up a number of long-time complaints from residents. Unsanitary conditions and a general lack of upkeep from apartment management has had people frustrated for years.

The complaints along with the water damage has gotten the city’s attention, triggering a wave of inspections that could deem more apartments unfit for residency.

Amidon added, “I’ve been in there for four years and it’s been ongoing. Problems with plumbing, roaches, mice a lot of problems. There are kids and elderly people, it’s not healthy at all.”

Representative Bud Williams told 22News, “You have another 80 units that weren’t affected by water, that the city is going through one by one to make sure everything is up to code. When HUD does an inspection, they don’t inspect each and every unit, they do a sample. Most folks we want each and every apartment to be inspected. We have had everything. A pipe burst. Could it have been avoided? I don’t know. It certainly happened, hopefully, it is a silver lining in the cloud because we have an opportunity to go through the whole building.”

Thursday night’s meeting was mostly made up of city officials and residents.

Officials met with the building management earlier in the day to discuss the progress of repairs and inspections. They sent just one representative to the meeting.