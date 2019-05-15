Bus driver injured after car accident in Chicopee involving a school bus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bus driver was injured after a car accident involving a school bus in Chicopee Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the bus driver suffered a minor injury when a car and a school bus crashed at Day and Ingham Streets Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The road was closed for a short while crews worked to clear debris, but has since reopened.

