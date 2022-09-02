SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are avoiding the headaches of driving during the holiday weekend by taking the bus or train to their destination.

It’s the Friday before a long holiday weekend and things at Union Station in Springfield were calm. A steady stream of travelers arriving, or waiting, for their bus or train to depart. The experience for those choosing to get to their final destination by rail or bus has been hassle-free.

22News asked travelers if buses seem more crowded Friday due to the impending holiday. Katie Debonville of Boston said, “No more than usual… yeah. It was fine from Boston to Springfield. I took the bus, the longest wait I’ve had so far is now I’m waiting for an Uber and usually when I get here, an Uber takes about 7 minutes and this time the wait is 25.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, only 2 to 3 percent of holiday travel is conducted on buses or trains. The high price of gas and the unreliability of airlines do makes these modes of transportation more desirable. Amtrak announced earlier this summer it would boost trains service ahead of an expected busy travel season.