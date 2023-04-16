SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business was “blooming” at Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield Sunday.

Although the spring season sparks an interest in getting outdoors, when it comes to planting, the weather plays a big factor.

Steven Bordenuk, the General Manager at Sixteen Acres Garden Center told 22News, “You know, the last couple of days it felt like summer, now it’s feeling like more traditional spring weather. So a lot of people want to rush to plant tomatoes and peppers and what not, you can’t do that it’s too cold.”

Steven Bordenuk says you can plant “cold crops” such as spinach, lettuce and broccoli right now. When it comes to flowers, pansies can be planted in colder temperatures, but petunias and geraniums require warmer conditions.

Research shows that more than half of the country, that’s 55% of American households engage in some kind of gardening activity. A mother-daughter duo from Holyoke told 22News gardening is a cherished hobby of theirs.

Amanda Hoar from Holyoke said, “The accomplishment of how well everything comes out and when it really blooms, it just makes your yard look so much better and it feels good.”

Aside from planting weather-appropriate crops, another key gardening tip, “Do it with someone you love so you really enjoy it!” added Amanda Hoar.