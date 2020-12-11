Business Improvement District to support Springfield restaurants through gift card deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s Business Improvement District is teaming up with Bright Nights and MGM Springfield to support local restaurants and celebrate the holidays.

The Sullivan Regional Visitor Center will be selling gift cards to participating downtown restaurants. Customers will receive a free Bright Night’s pass with every gift card purchase.

The center is located at 1319 Main Street in Downtown Springfield. Gift cards will be sold Tuesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Those interested can call the visitor center and purchase a gift card over the phone that will be sent in the mail with the free Bright Nights pass. Passes are limited to one per purchase.

The pass is good for any night at Bright Nights, including holidays.

The first 100 people to purchase gift cards will receive 10 percent off in addition to the free Bright Nights pass. All the money raised through gift card sales will go to DevelopSpringfield.

