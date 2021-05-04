Business is blossoming for garden centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Between gifts for Mother’s Day and preparing summer gardens, business is blossoming at garden shops throughout the Pioneer Valley.

When Sixteen Acres Garden Shop owner Judith Bordenuk isn’t helping customers with a Mother’s Day gift, she’s advising garden growers on what they might want to be planting for the summer.

“Our customers have been favoring vegetable gardens right now. They’re buying cow manure and lime and different enhancements for their soil,” said Bordenuk.

This knowledgeable garden shop owner advises with all the rain we’ve been getting, bring those containers in out of the rain. However, if you’ve got good soil and good drainage, keep right on planting and enhancing your garden. It appears vegetable gardens have grown in popularity since the pandemic began.

As for what mom will appreciate getting for Mother’s Day, Bordenuk said, “Perennials for the garden, fresh flower arrangements are some of the biggest items people are buying for Mother’s Day.”

“We’re here for our annual flowers in the garden and to buy a beautiful gift for our Aunt,” said Chris Delula of Ludlow.