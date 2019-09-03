Business is good at local restaurant despite summer storms

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy summer rainstorms can put a damper on your plans, but they can also affect businesses including local restaurants.

Many local restaurants feature outdoor seating for customers who want to enjoy the warm weather. But when the forecast is bad, indoor seating gets filled up fast.

Westfield’s Shortstop Bar & Grill owner Nabil Hannoush told 22News how most of the weather this summer has been very good for business.

“Typically the patio is very busy. This summer has been really good to us, lots of sun, lots of dry days which has been great. And today the rain, it didn’t put a damper on it too much because people went inside so it was good,” said Hannoush.

Hannoush also said that despite the wet weather preventing customers from eating outside, back to school season is bringing in lots of students.