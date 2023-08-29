SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business leaders and Mayor Domenic Sarno will attend the Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) Western MA Program at the MassMutual Center on Tuesday.

The ICCC is a tuition-free leadership training program that helps owners of small businesses build capacity for long-term growth, according to the City of Springfield. The program is sponsored by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) and the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC).

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “I want to thank ICIC CEO and former State Treasurer Steve Grossman for hosting this ICCC Western MA Program here in downtown Springfield, and for his continued belief and investment in our Springfield and the Commonwealth, especially supporting small businesses. This small business leadership training program follows up on my meeting with him back in May with Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan about bringing his organization and the resources he has on the state level to Springfield to help support our local small businesses. Steve, always the gentleman, is a very smart and humble individual who always remembered where his family got their start in business, from a loan from a Boston bank and credit from the U.S. Envelope Co. right here in Springfield. Always in his DNA, has been helping small businesses thrive.”

The program will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the MassMutual Center.