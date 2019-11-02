Business students attend Grinspoon Entrepreneurship Conference in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For fifteen years the Grinspoon Entrepreneurship conference in Springfield has taught thousands of western Massachusetts college students what it takes to succeed in business.

Greenfield Community College graduate Sarah Morin of Shelburne Falls was so impressed with what she learned at last year’s conference, she opened her own business, “Brant Louis Beautiful Beads.”

Like Sarah, this year’s class of would-be entrepreneurs are learning, there are no short cuts or magic formula to making a success of your own business.

“It takes risk, it takes chances, you’ve got to put money into it, it’s a lot of hard work,” she told 22News.

More than 500 business-minded students from 14 western Massachusetts colleges and universities attended Friday’s conference at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.