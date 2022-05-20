SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A meet and greet event was held for this year’s 40 under 40 at Mercedes Benz in Springfield.

This event was for members of the Business West class of 2022. Those present Friday were nominated for their impact on their communities as game-changers. This event is meant to introduce these game-changers to one another as well as celebrate their community efforts. 22News spoke to Business West about tonight’s community meet and greet.

Jorge O’Brien of Business West said, “This is an opportunity for the members of our class to meet each other for the first time in most cases. This is a great networking event and a great chance for the class to really celebrate the diversity and the good work being done by the members of our class.”

Business West is now accepting applications for their new class of 2023.