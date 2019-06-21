Business West honors 2019 ’40 Under Forty’ at annual event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Business West recognized it’s annual ’40 Under Forty’ honorees Thursday night.

Every year, the magazine recognizes business and civic leaders who have made considerable contributions in their communities, all before they turn 40.

This year, the magazine received nearly 200 nominations, a new record. This year’s honorees included city councilors, state lawmakers, teachers and engineers.

Joy Baglio, Founder of the Pioneer Valley Writers Workshop and one of this year’s honorees, said she was glad to see honorees chosen from a broad range of backgrounds.

“I’m so grateful. I’m an entrepreneur, but I am also first and foremost a writer, and a creator, and an artist,” said Baglio. “So I think it’s wonderful that Business West is honoring us, a writing organization and the literary arts.”

The honorees were featured in the April issue of Business West magazine.