Business West honors 2020 healthcare heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local heroes were honored for their work during the pandemic Thursday night.

Business West hosted their annual Healthcare Heroes event. The Class of 2020 healthcare heroes was honored in a virtual ceremony Thursday evening.

A number of people were recognized, including some from Berkshire Healthcare Systems, Mercy Medical Center, Baystate Health, and Friends of the Homeless.

“It was a complete team effort,” said Bill Miller. “All of our staff stayed didn’t blink when COVID started and have been at work right throughout so I’m just really proud of every one of our group that we’ve been able to work our way through this.”

A big thank you to all health care workers out there from us here at 22News.