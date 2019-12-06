Business West recognizes local women in public service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several local women were honored Thursday for making a difference in their communities.

Business West hosted its second annual Women of Impact Awards Luncheon at the Sheraton in Springfield. Eight women were recognized for their commitment to public service.

Girls Inc. Executive Director Suzanne Parker was among Thursday’s honorees. She told 22News, it’s important to set a good example for other women in western Massachusetts.

“I think it’s important to be role models,” Parker said. “For our daughters and our sisters and the other girls out there in the world to see strong, smart and bold women taking leadership roles and today is a celebration of all of the work the women have done.”

22News Anchor Taylor Knight served as emcee for Thursday’s luncheon.