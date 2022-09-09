SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns to Springfield and with it some of basketball’s biggest stars and legends. Over 40 returning Hall of Famers, along with the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame, will be hanging around “Hoop City.” Business are geared and ready for the expected busy weekend.

John Thomas the managing partner at Max’s Tavern by the Hall of Fame told 22News, “It’s great for business! We cater the Hall of Fame, so we do a lot of business for the Hall of Fame. Usually it’s just friends and family so hopefully they bring that back next year, and we do the cocktail party before the ceremony. We’ll have about 800 to 1,000 people here for Saturday night, so that doesn’t hurt business at all.”

The Enshrinement Ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, September 10, starting at 6:00 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall. If you would like to witness the ceremony, tickets are still available online.