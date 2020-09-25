Businesses benefit from the warm and dry weather

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a very warm and dry summer across western Massachusetts. Overall it was a good summer season for golf courses.

Golfers were out on the course at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield Friday and even though the coronavirus pandemic shut them down temporarily during the spring, the weather this summer has been very good for golf.

“The season has been good. I’ve seen a lot of golfers come out, there is not a lot else they can do, so I’ve seen a lot of golfers who haven’t played in a number of years come out and play again.” Ted Perez

“The weather has been fantastic not too many rain days really almost every weekend it seemed every weekend has been pretty nice so we’ve been able to play quite a bit.” Matt Cyr:

The drought conditions we’ve been experiencing this summer have caused parts of the course to get pretty dry. Despite the dry conditions the weather has been better for golfing than the alternative.

The warmer weather continues to bring players out but even when the temperatures start to drop expect to find a lot of golfers out on the course. It does look like the weather should be pretty good for golf as we head into the weekend.