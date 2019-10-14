Some services unavailable on Columbus Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Columbus Day, and while many people will be enjoying the day off, others have to work.

This holiday commemorates Columbus landing in the Bahamas back in 1492. It is a federal holiday, so some places will be closed today in observation.

Schools, libraries, post offices, most banks, and federal and municipal offices will all be closed today and there will be no mail delivered.

As for public transportation, the Berkshire regional transit authority and the Franklin regional transit authority are both not running Monday. The PVTA will operate on Sunday schedules today.

If you’re planning on heading out, most retail stores and restaurants will be open.