Businesses in downtown Westfield prepare for WSU closure

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Westfield State University students are regular patrons to many of the businesses in Downtown Westfield.

22News wanted to see if some owners think they would be affected by the campus closing down for two weeks. Joe Wynn, owner of One business owner of Twin Rivers Burrito CO. told 22News that they may be impacted, but business will run as usual.

‘We will be okay, fortunately we have lots of folks that come here for their lunch break,” said Wynn. “College age students that are locally based I’m sure they will still come, so I am sure we will be okay.”

22News also spoke with Valley Pizza in downtown Westfield and you can check out what they told us here:

How do you think the COVID-19 coronavirus will affect local business? Let us know on WWLP.com