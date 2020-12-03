Businesses in western Massachusetts hopeful for no more COVID regulations from state

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Nutrition first, like many other small businesses in western Massachusetts, is dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle Fairman has owned this Agawam smoothie business for two years. She misses making connections with her customers.

“We know one day that they’ll be back sitting at the bar hanging out,” said Fairman. “But if we can continue to help the community become healthier, happier–and we have to do that curbside, we are 100-percent on board with that.”

Switching to curbside-only is what Fairman said her business has been adapting well too, despite the restrictions from COVID-19 guidelines on restaurants and other eateries.

After Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that there will be no new closures or restrictions planned in Massachusetts, Fairman is hopeful for her fellow small business owners that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“And that is just what we can hope and pray for right now,” said Fairman. “I have a lot of friends who have businesses. And we like to support too, if we are going out to eat, my family, we are going to go local. We are going to support the local guys. Because we know that everybody is struggling.”

Because Nutrition First was able to stay open throughout the pandemic, they are planning on ways to pay it forward to the community and healthcare workers and to say thank you for the local support.