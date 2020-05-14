Businesses looking for extra office space so staff can social distance properly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the coronavirus, many adults are working from home instead of in office buildings.

On a normal work-day during the pandemic, downtown Springfield is almost empty; compared to before when downtown workers would fill the street during the day. After the pandemic, some companies are giving employees the option to work from home, indefinitely.

But does this new normal impact downtown real estate that’s been growing for so many years?

Local commercial real estate company, NAI Plotkin said they’ve actually had clients wanting more office space due to needing space to account for social distancing.

“Over the past several weeks I’ve had more requests from tenants that need more space than they thought they would need and that’s all because of social distancing,” President and CEO of NAI Plotkin, Evan Plotkin, told 22News.

Plotkin says companies will be looking into different ways to set up office spaces, conference rooms and other communal spaces in office buildings.

According to statista.com, 20 percent of U.S. working adults are able to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and are choosing to do so.

But with less people working in offices now and in the future, local restaurant that people typically flock to for lunch are already feeling the impact. Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant in Springfield would typically serve between 120 to 150 people during the lunch rush.

“I’ve been in this city for 20 years. We know everybody by name, everybody that comes in here. We truly miss them. We miss the interactions with them you know picking on each other – it’s a time that we really really miss,” Owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant, Nadim Kashouh, told 22News.

Nadim’s says they’ve been able to make up some of their orders from online and phone orders during the pandemic.