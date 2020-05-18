Businesses react to Gov. Baker’s 4-phase reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker gave the green light for some establishments to reopen Monday in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

The last two months has been brutal for small business owners in the retail and restaurant industry.

And they’ll have to weather the storm for several more weeks.

“Last couple months have been hard,” one local resident said. “We have a lot of bills to pay. It hurts.”

Small businesses have been hurting in Massachusetts and they got the word from Gov. Baker on Monday that they’ll have to keep their doors closed until at least mid-June. A West Springfield furniture store is frustrated that they’re losing business to big box stores that have been allowed to stay open.

“As you’re walking around here you’re not even remotely as close as you are to people you are at some of these big box stores that have lines out the door and at the cash register,” said Ryan Pernice, co-owner of LA-Z-BOY.

Gov. Baker said retail stores and restaurants will be allowed to open in Phase 2, but under strict guidelines. You’ll have to wait at least another three weeks in order to dine out in Massachusetts. But, Center Square grill in East Longmeadow said they don’t expect to reopen immediately when Phase 2 begins due to financial and safety concerns.

Bill Collins, Center Square Grill owner said, “When you pull the capacity down to 50 or 75 percent it makes it almost impossible to have any profitability. So after a certain point I have to question whether or not the profitability is worth the health risks for my staff and my customers. So Just because you get green lighted doesn’t mean I’ll be first to the party.”

Even with the success of their take-out business, Collins said they’ve been hurting, especially with not having alcohol sales. Advancing to Phase 2 is all dependent on COVID cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts.