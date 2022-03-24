HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Shining light on local difference makers. That’s what brought together hundreds from across western Massachusetts to Holyoke Thursday.

A great turnout and show of support for the BusinessWest 2022 Difference Makers Gala. The event takes place at the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House. The annual honor recognizes those who strive to make a difference in their community. This year a total of 8 individuals and organizations made the top spot.



“Our organization is all about community and giving back, getting this award it’s not an individual or business award its a community award because without community theirs no us,” said Stefan Davis, CEO of I found light against all odds.

“Theirs just no end to the way you can make a difference in the community and tonight’s group is a great example of that,” said George O’Brien, Associate Publisher of BusinessWest.

Business West has been presenting the Difference Makers Award for well over a decade and looks for diverse nominees who leave a lasting impact on others. A full list of this year’s award recipients can be found here.