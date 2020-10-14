BusinessWest announces ’40 under 40′ Class of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some organizations are getting creative when it comes to holding celebrations.

BusinessWest announced its 40 under 40 Class of 2020. Usually, a big reception accompanies the announcement but this year it was much smaller. It was broken down into four separate ceremonies.

People attended four smaller ceremonies instead of one. That way those honored could celebrate properly and allow local businesses to collaborate as well.

Alex Sieracki of Mercedes Benz of Springfield told 22News, “It’s full of great young professionals in our community in western Massachusetts and it’s also to support them and just further inspire the future leaders of the world.”

This 40 under 40 class is made up a number of people from different industries locally.