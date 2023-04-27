HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night in Holyoke, several people were recognize for their contributions to the western Massachusetts community.

The Log Cabin and BusinessWest Magazine held its annual ‘Difference Makers’ awards. The awards, presented to those who are making a difference in our region. Gary Rome, Henry Thomas from the Urban League, and Nate Costa of the Thunderbirds were among those honored.

“The best thing about this program that we’ve learned over the years is that it shows just some of the many, many different ways that people can make a difference,” says George O’Brien, Editor and Associate Publisher for BusinessWest.

Some local groups were also recognized, including the Springfield Ballers.