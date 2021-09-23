BusinessWest holds in-person 40 under Forty Gala

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest held its annual 40 under Forty Gala Thursday night and over 600 people attended the event held at the Log Cabin.

This was the first big event BusinessWest has been able to have due to COVID-19. Last year, the 40 under Forty Gala was mostly virtual, hosting four small ceremonies for those in the class. Organizers said it’s good to be able to honor the winners properly once again.

Kate Campiti, a sales manager at BusinessWest told 22News, “We all have done the Zoom meetings and the Zoom events and those serve a purpose but to see people in person and be able to do the face to face is so valuable.”

This 40 under Forty class is made up of a number of people from different industries locally.