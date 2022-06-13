SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest recently announced its 40 under 40 Class of 2022, the 16th compilation of rising figures in the regional business community on Monday.

The class of 2022 will be celebrated at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on June 16 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. During the program, the winner of the Alumni Achievement Award, created in 2015 to recognize the 40 Under Forty honoree who has most impressively built upon his or her track record of success in business and in service to the community will be announced.

More than 130 nominations were received for this year’s 40 Under Forty class, with entries scored by a panel of five judges who weighed everything from career accomplishments to involvement in the community. Those with the 40 highest scores made the list.

The members of the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022 are:

Meghan Avery, Director of Operations, UTCA Inc.

Zydalis Bauer, Host and Producer, New England Public Media

Melissa Blissett, Vice President of Family Support Services, Square One

Margaret Boyle, Communications Director, Office of U.S. Rep. Richard Neal

Sarah Calabrese, Resource Development Director, West Springfield Boys & Girls Club

Ariel Clemmer, Director, Center for Social Justice, Western New England University School of Law

Jessica Colson, Director of Development & Communications, Girls Inc. of the Valley

Lucy Damkoehler, Owner, Sweet Lucy’s Bakeshop

Tiana Davis, Deputy Public Health Commissioner, City of Springfield

Whitney Dodds, CEO, Wellness for the Culture

Gregory Freeman, Superintendent of Operations, Westfield Gas + Electric

Giselle Gaines, Community Development Manager, Sevita

Ysabel Garcia, Founder, Estoy Aqui LLC

Peter Gillen, Principal, West Springfield Middle School

Sina Holloman, Chief Executive Officer, HomeCare Hands

Sasha Jiménez, Community Outreach Specialist, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts

Jenise Katalina, Co-executive Director, Women of Color Health Equity Collective

Joseph Kelley, Co-owner, Kelley and Katzer Real Estate, LLC

Michael Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Alaina Macaulay, Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst

Christopher Martin, Realtor, Team Leader, Hamre Martin Team, Rovi Homes New England

Jackie Martucci, Owner / Venue & Events Manager, Events by Jackie M / Montague Retreat Center

Kelly McGiverin, Senior Account Executive, Integrated Digital Specialist, WWLP 22News

Nicholas Moynihan, President, Quality Fleet Service Inc.

Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, Executive Director, EforAll/EparaTodos Holyoke

Preeti Nakrani, Medicaid Program Manager, Health New England

Jazlinda Navaro, Owner, Cellf Juices

John Pappas, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Aundrea Paulk, Director of Marketing & Communications, Caring Health Center

Hannah Rechtschaffen, Director of Placemaking, W.D. Cowls Inc.

Walter Rice, Business & Community Liaison, Work-based Learning Coordinator, Westover Job Corps

Nicholas Riley, Owner, N. Riley Construction

Justin Roberts, Vice President of Marketing, Country Bank

Edna Rodríguez, Director of Behavioral Health, Trinity Health Of New England

Veronice Santana, Assistant District Attorney, Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Roger St. Onge, Founder, MOVE Athletics

Sarah Rose Stack, Marketing & Recruiting Manager, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.

Stephanie Welch, Community Development Director, Town of West Springfield

Reynolds Whalen, Director of Sales Operations, Webber & Grinnell Insurance

Melanie Wilk, Director of Food Service, Chicopee Public Schools

The 40 Under Forty event will be live-streamed starting at 6 p.m. The live stream can be watched here.