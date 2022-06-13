SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest recently announced its 40 under 40 Class of 2022, the 16th compilation of rising figures in the regional business community on Monday.
The class of 2022 will be celebrated at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on June 16 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. During the program, the winner of the Alumni Achievement Award, created in 2015 to recognize the 40 Under Forty honoree who has most impressively built upon his or her track record of success in business and in service to the community will be announced.
More than 130 nominations were received for this year’s 40 Under Forty class, with entries scored by a panel of five judges who weighed everything from career accomplishments to involvement in the community. Those with the 40 highest scores made the list.
The members of the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022 are:
- Meghan Avery, Director of Operations, UTCA Inc.
- Zydalis Bauer, Host and Producer, New England Public Media
- Melissa Blissett, Vice President of Family Support Services, Square One
- Margaret Boyle, Communications Director, Office of U.S. Rep. Richard Neal
- Sarah Calabrese, Resource Development Director, West Springfield Boys & Girls Club
- Ariel Clemmer, Director, Center for Social Justice, Western New England University School of Law
- Jessica Colson, Director of Development & Communications, Girls Inc. of the Valley
- Lucy Damkoehler, Owner, Sweet Lucy’s Bakeshop
- Tiana Davis, Deputy Public Health Commissioner, City of Springfield
- Whitney Dodds, CEO, Wellness for the Culture
- Gregory Freeman, Superintendent of Operations, Westfield Gas + Electric
- Giselle Gaines, Community Development Manager, Sevita
- Ysabel Garcia, Founder, Estoy Aqui LLC
- Peter Gillen, Principal, West Springfield Middle School
- Sina Holloman, Chief Executive Officer, HomeCare Hands
- Sasha Jiménez, Community Outreach Specialist, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts
- Jenise Katalina, Co-executive Director, Women of Color Health Equity Collective
- Joseph Kelley, Co-owner, Kelley and Katzer Real Estate, LLC
- Michael Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
- Alaina Macaulay, Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst
- Christopher Martin, Realtor, Team Leader, Hamre Martin Team, Rovi Homes New England
- Jackie Martucci, Owner / Venue & Events Manager, Events by Jackie M / Montague Retreat Center
- Kelly McGiverin, Senior Account Executive, Integrated Digital Specialist, WWLP 22News
- Nicholas Moynihan, President, Quality Fleet Service Inc.
- Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, Executive Director, EforAll/EparaTodos Holyoke
- Preeti Nakrani, Medicaid Program Manager, Health New England
- Jazlinda Navaro, Owner, Cellf Juices
- John Pappas, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley
- Aundrea Paulk, Director of Marketing & Communications, Caring Health Center
- Hannah Rechtschaffen, Director of Placemaking, W.D. Cowls Inc.
- Walter Rice, Business & Community Liaison, Work-based Learning Coordinator, Westover Job Corps
- Nicholas Riley, Owner, N. Riley Construction
- Justin Roberts, Vice President of Marketing, Country Bank
- Edna Rodríguez, Director of Behavioral Health, Trinity Health Of New England
- Veronice Santana, Assistant District Attorney, Northwestern District Attorney’s Office
- Roger St. Onge, Founder, MOVE Athletics
- Sarah Rose Stack, Marketing & Recruiting Manager, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.
- Stephanie Welch, Community Development Director, Town of West Springfield
- Reynolds Whalen, Director of Sales Operations, Webber & Grinnell Insurance
- Melanie Wilk, Director of Food Service, Chicopee Public Schools
The 40 Under Forty event will be live-streamed starting at 6 p.m. The live stream can be watched here.