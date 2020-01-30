Busy car wash day thanks to good weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was on the cool side Thursday, but people in Western Massachusetts could still get things done outside.

There was a steady stream of cars at the Golden Nozzle Car Wash in Chicopee Thursday afternoon. The sunny and dry weather brought people out to get the dirt and salt off their cars.

22News spoke with one man from Holyoke who went to have his car washed during the decent weather.

Washing the car, good day, great weather and no snow. It’s not typical New England weather but it’s great.

It’s good to take advantage of the weather on days like this to wash the salt off your car to help prevent rust and corrosion.