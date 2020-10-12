Busy Christmas tree season expected this year

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween decorations may be out now, but the Christmas season is right around the corner.

Yes, it’s only mid October but it’s not too early to start thinking about getting your Christmas tree. At least that goes for those who own a Christmas tree farm.

Ket-Tree Farms in Monson is already preparing for a busy Christmas tree season. Owner Randy Ketterman said that the drought that western Massachusetts is experiencing didn’t affect too many of his trees. Also, while we are still in the middle of a pandemic, safety protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe.

“I think it’s going to be busy. If the apple picking is any indication than I think we are going to have a busy year. I mean everybody wants to come out, I have plenty of room here as long as they maintain social distancing,” said Ketterman.

Ket-Tree Farm will open for business the day after Thanksgiving, which is when they normally would open. Social distancing measures will be in place and everyone will need to wear a mask when getting their tree.

Randy told 22News that he expects a very busy season despite the pandemic. Since many people will be looking for things to do this winter, he said picking out a Christmas tree should be high on the list.