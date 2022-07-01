HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times on the road, but it can also be one of the most dangerous.

Between 2016 and 2020, there were almost 1,400 drivers killed in crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period, and 41% of those drivers killed were drunk. Those statistics are according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Their advice for celebrating the Fourth of July safely?

If you intend to drink, plan ahead and secure a sober ride.

If you see someone who is impaired, help them find a safe way home.

Wear your seatbelt!



Donna Cochrane from East Springfield is planning to go to a few cookouts this weekend and safety is on her mind when it comes to getting from point A to point B. She’s also doing it in style, with her blue convertible mustang.

When asked what it was like to be driving that beautiful vehicle on this Fourth of July weekend, she responded with glee.

“Oh my god. I am young and beautiful when I drive this car, okay? Even though it’s my retirement car. I know I’m not any of those things anymore but when I drive this, I am.”

The roads will also be busy this weekend. According to AAA, 42 million Americans are expected to drive 50 miles or more over the holiday.

Interestingly, gas prices are actually down in Massachusetts, hovering at about $4.89 a gallon.

If you’re planning to travel Friday, the organization recommends hitting the road after 9 p.m. or before 12 p.m. on Saturday.