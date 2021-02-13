Busy Saturday for florists in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted so many in Western Massachusetts and across the world, but the commitment to one’s valentine remains intact at Florists throughout the Pioneer Valley.

In the words of the sales staff who’ve been on the go since Durocher Florists in West Springfield opened Saturday morning, business has really been great.

22News dropped in late Saturday afternoon to find customers lining up to buy their traditional favorites. Except for the fact that employees and customers wore their mandatory masks, this was just like it’s always been on the day before Valentine’s day.

To keep things safe, Heather Sullivan said, “We’re only letting three customer’s in at a time.”

Wearing masks and addressing the need for social distancing, the pre-Valentine’s Day rush proceeded uninterrupted all day for those who waited until the last minute to purchase their favorite flowers and arrangements in time for Sunday.

The pandemic has affected so much and so many in the Pioneer Valley. But this is one tradition that everyone is hoping escaped any consequences as we anticipate a return to normal life.