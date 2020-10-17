Busy start to early voting at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Hall was busy Saturday as the start of early voting began in Massachusetts for the November 3rd presidential election.

For the next two weeks, signs will point the way for voters to cast their ballot before the first Tuesday in November. From 9 a.m. until mid-afternoon Saturday, people took advantage of the early voting options in Springfield, as well as every other western Massachusetts city and town.

Many people had kind words for the city clerks and election officials who set the stage for early voting.

“I thought the city of Springfield did a great job,” said Sandy Cudowski. “I’m a couple of days early. I lost my applications, looked online and I really organized it quickly and did a good job.”

Saturday’s substantial turnout didn’t surprise city clerks, many of whom had predicted that people would want to take advantage of the flexibility provided by the additional days, after seeing how popular early voting was in the September primaries.

Early voting for the presidential election will continue through Friday, October 30.