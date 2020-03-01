Buttigieg supporters gather in East Longmeadow ahead of Super Tuesday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts supporters who want to see Pete Buttigieg elected president rallied in East Longmeadow on Sunday.

Dozens of Pete Buttigieg supporters gathered to make plans to get out to vote for their man during Super Tuesday’s Massachusetts Presidential Primary.

Supporters of the 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor heard from New York congresswoman Kathleen Rice and Holyoke’s Ward Six city councilor, Juan Anderson Burgos.

Burgos explained that Buttigieg’s words had resonated with him the moment he started campaigning.

Burgos told 22News, “The moment he started speaking for the very first time in a very long time, I felt I had a voice. I’ve been all over the united states of america and for the first time I felt united.”

Support for the candidate judging by Sunday’s mobilization rally comes from a range of generations.

Before coming to East Longmeadow, congresswoman Rice addressed Buttigieg supporters in the Worcester area.