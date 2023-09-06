SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House will be hosting its 9th annual Hot Table Fundraiser in Springfield on Wednesday.

The Market at the Gray House is a food assistance distribution program that is offered by the Gray House, according to the City of Springfield. This program means that 50 percent of all proceeds at Hot Table in Tower Square will be going to the Market.

Customers must present the fundraising flyer which can either be printed out or shown on your phone to the cashier in order for the check to be counted for the program. Orders that are placed on the Hot Table website and app will be counted if your order is picked up in-store and you use the promo code GIVE50 when placing your order.

These flyers are only valid at the Hot Table in Tower Square on Wednesday between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be donating to the program on Wednesday and will join Gray House Executive Director Kristen McClintock at the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “The Gray House does such a heartfelt and wonderful job bringing hope and opportunity to our families in need. Thank you, too, to Hot Table for stepping up to the plate, once again and hosting this much-needed event. Please donate if you can for it will not only warm your stomach but also your heart.”