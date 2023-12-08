SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Buy Springfield Now is an initiative out of the Mayor’s office in the City of Springfield that supports local homeowners and prospective homebuyers, and Friday they presented a $500 gift card to a Springfield resident.

This initiative establishes a collaboration of public, nonprofit and private-sector organizations to preserve and promote homeownership opportunities throughout the City of Springfield.

Buy Springfield Now helps Springfield residents along the process of buying a first time home. They believe that a more informed buyer makes for a more successful homeowner, and provide a wide-range of services, discounts, and classes.

Moya Smith, Buy Springfield Now Committee Chair, told 22News, “Buying a home is so intimidating, it’s a long and can be sometimes a grueling process and to have the guidance of professionals that are used to working together, we are able to help the buyer get through the process much easier. It’s a tough process, but we like to make it a lot smoother.”

Friday they gave away a $500 gift card to Rocky’s Hardware store to help a first-time home buyer in the city. They believe that investing in first-time home buyers is a way to invest in the future of Springfield.