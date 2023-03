AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A company is looking to buy the Chez Josef building in Agawam to grow marijuana.

According to bankruptcy court documents, Tier 11 Holdings offered over $3 million for the former banquet hall. They want to lease the 10-acre property out for marijuana cultivation.

The bankruptcy court will accept other, higher offers for the property until March 27th. A hearing is set for March 30th for this potential sale.