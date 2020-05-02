1  of  3
Springfield groups team up to serve families in need

by: Duncan MacLean

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inter Produce in Springfield gave away hundreds of crates of fruits and vegetables to families and school children on Saturday.

The store teamed up with Springfield Together and C3 Forest Park to organize the food drive. The owner of Inter Produce, Ali Bulut, said it was nice to see so many people happy and helping.

“We gave like 200 cases away fruit and vegetable and grocery to those who need it. They set up schools around Springfield, they came and we have fruit and vegetables and grocery,” Bulut told 22News.

Saturday’s event was also supported by Price Rite.

