C3 Forest Park police host annual holiday party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s ‘C3 Forest Park’ unit continued its mission to build stronger bonds between law enforcement and the community Saturday with its annual Christmas party.

Families flocked to the ‘Holy Name Social Center’ for the joint event with C3 Forest Park and Springfield Together Incorporated.

Food, hot chocolate, Christmas trees and even a holiday DJ provided Christmas cheer, while community fellowship created a warm atmosphere.

The police members of C3 forest park said they value the extra connection with the community.

“C3 Force Police Officer Dads Dominique told 22News, “It’s different because I’ve been able to connect with community members, lot of people who attend this Christmas event today I’ve built relationships with people, I’ve gotten to know their family members, and part of my daily patrol I check in with them on a daily basis.”

Officer Dominique is in his second year with C3 Forest Park.