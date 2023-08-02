CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans to renovate the Cabotville Mill property in Chicopee are heading in a new direction with the building now going up for auction.

The Cabotville Mill building located at 165 Front Street will be auctioned off virtually next week between August 7th and 9th. Current property owner, Silverbrook Group LLC, had previous plans to transform the space into an apartment complex which ultimately fell through.

Last year, the city had deemed the property structurally unsafe, finding that the fire sprinkler system throughout the buildings had not been maintained. All tenants of the property at that time were evicted.

Redevelopment attempts of this space prior to Silverbrook’s latest efforts were also unsuccessful. 22News spoke to one Chicopee resident about what they’d like to see the property used for.

“I would like to see it be used as a homeless shelter, and like a drop-in center too because a lot of the homeless people around here have no place to go, so they go to the library and different places,” said Kathleen O’Connell of Chicopee.

22News contacted the City of Chicopee about the auction. They said, “The city would want a mixed use mill conversion development and a developer capable of completing the project.”

The minimum acceptable bid during the auction is listed as $6 million. 22News did attempt to contact Silverbrook Group for comment on the auction but did not hear back.