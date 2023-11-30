CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Cabotville Industrial Park in Chicopee is headed back to auction after rehab plans fell through for a second time.

The 700,000 square foot facility is spread across seven buildings all set along the Chicopee River and looming over downtown is supposed to be the glittering jewel of Chicopee’s downtown renewal but the road bumps continue.

The property was first purchased from the city by 4-Perkins LLC which named the project SilverBrick Mills and got all the way through approval and finished architectural designs for the first phase of a 600-unit, mixed-use rental property. But execution fell short and it was sold again in August to an anonymous private developer.

Despite the setback, it remains a potential centerpiece of renewal tying the city’s present to its past.

Lee Pouliot, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Chicopee said, “It’s often referred to as a catalyst for everything else we want to do. It ties the city today to its industrial roots, and to lose that would really feel like losing a piece of our identity.”

The starting bid is $8 million, $2.5 million less than what it sold for in August. The virtual auction is scheduled for December 5th through the 7th.