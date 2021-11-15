Calling hours announced for Chicopee Detective Michael Dion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours are announced for a Chicopee police officer who died last week.

Deputy Chief Jeff Gawron said while on duty and assigned to a road closure traffic assignment last Monday, Detective Michael Dion suffered a heart attack and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he stayed on life support until he passed on Wednesday.

Dion was in his 39th year of service, the longest serving member of the department, and received Badge 1 which is given to Senior Patrolman. Dion started as a Police Explorer into a Cadet, then was later appointed a full time police officer on October 24th, 1983 by former Mayor Robert Kumor. In 1998, Dion was assigned to the investigative bureau. Through his career, Dion investigated several homicides and human trafficking cases.

Detective Dion leaves his mother, father, daughter, girlfriend, two sisters, a niece and nephew, along with friends and his police family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Dion family may be dropped off at the Chicopee Police Department or any Polish National Credit Union.

Calling hours are being held Friday, November 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grise Funeral Home located on 280 Springfield Street in Chicopee. The funeral scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.