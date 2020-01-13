Calling hours for Alfonso Sarno

Photo taken at the Mayor’s 2016 Inaugural Gala. (Photo: Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours are being held for Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s father, Alfonso Sarno.

He passed away last week surrounded by his family while battling prostate cancer.

“Al the Barber,” as he was affectionately known, celebrated his 84th birthday one week ago, on the same day as Mayor Sarno’s fifth inauguration.

Calling hours are being held today in East Longmeadow from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Springfield at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.